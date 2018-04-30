Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 30, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2018
Frostpunk has surpassed 250K sales in 66 hours

April 30, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
11bitstudios' society survival game Frostpunk has sold 250,000 copies in exactly 66 hours. 

Aside from being good news for the studio, the milestone means players can rest easy knowing the game will be supported for the foreseeable future. 

"Yes, we had plans for expansions," explained company CEO Grzegorz Miechowski, 'and now we're 100 percent sure we are doing that, including many free updates of course."

The stylistic steampunk effort launched last week on April 24, and charges players with leading the last city on Earth in a world driven to the brink by an ice-cold apocalypse. 

You can find out how the 11bit team went about grounding their cold, crumbling version of reality by checking out our recent chat with senior game designer Marta Fijak.

