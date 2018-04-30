Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 30, 2018
Techland picks up Call of Juarez publishing rights from Ubisoft

April 30, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Publishing rights for the Call of Juarez series have transferred ownership, jumping from Ubisoft to the game’s original developer Techland.

While the transfer looks to be a natural result of the years-long publishing agreement signed by the two companies, the Call of Juarez rights notably come to Techland as the company itself is in the early years of making a name for its own publishing branch, Techland Publishing. 

The ownership shift follows the temporary delisting of Call of Juarez: The Cartel and Call of Juarez: Gunslinger from many online marketplaces, an event that generated a fair amount of buzz last month but was ultimately revealed to be because of the then-upcoming publisher switch. While Techland's current announcement centers around Gunslinger, the developer-turned-publisher notes that information about other games in the series will be released in the future. 

“Developed by Techland, the Call of Juarez series received a great reception and support from a huge community of players. As Techland Publishing moves forward as a leading publisher, we are delighted to welcome Call of Juarez: Gunslinger to our publishing division,” said Techland Publishing CPO Adam Lasoń in a statement. “We would like to thank Ubisoft for its incredible work publishing the Call of Juarez games. We’ll continue the great efforts of Ubisoft and support the fans of the Call of Juarez universe in the same dutiful and passionate way.”

