Get a job: Remedy Entertainment is hiring a Lighting Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Quantum Break, Max Payne, Alan Wake, and Death Rally and one of the leading independent game studios in the world is looking for a Lighting Artist for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

We are looking for an artist capable of bringing the best out of our environments and to combine artistic talent and technical ability with understanding on scripting and player guidance. You would be working closely with our Art Director and production teams in designing and implementing lighting setups using our internal tools.

We are offering you a unique opportunity to play an important part in the creation of the overall aesthetics of our upcoming games and to leave your mark in them by setting up the lights to everything from levels to cinematics and characters.

Responsibilities

Participate in environment production by setting up the lighting while making sure performance stays within the agreed budget

Follow the development of rendering technology and work together with the rendering and tools team to improve our proprietary technology

Keep artistic style consistent with defined visual style for the game

Provide accurate time estimations for tasks and meet production deadlines

You will ensure that consistent communication is maintained, in all directions, to guarantee the quality of the game

Requirements and qualifications

2 to 3 years of experience in game development

Expert level understanding and knowledge of lighting techniques

Experience in lighting photorealistic environments and characters

Expert level proficiency within Maya, 3DS Max or other 3D software package

Strong Understanding of physically based rendering

Ability to learn new programs and toolchains quickly

Clear verbal and written communication in English

The ideal candidate will also have

Bachelor’s degree in arts/photography or relative field

Experience with one or more scripting or programming languages

Knowledge of photography principles

What is in it for you?

Yes, you get to move to Finland where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable.

Moving to a new country can be intimidating, but our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else.

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system.

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work-life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions.

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.