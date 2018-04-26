Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 1, 2018
Oculus opens orders for its $200 standalone VR headset: Oculus Go

May 1, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Oculus has opened up orders for its first standalone VR headset Oculus Go, which retails at $199 USD for 32 GB of storage or $249 USD for 64 GB.

According to a press release, the standalone headset features built-in spatial audio and an integrated microphone, while things like headset weight, support straps, and facial interface have all been optimized for comfort. 

Oculus Go launch with several apps and games including an updated Oculus Rooms, originally released for the Gear VR, which features customizable environments, more life-like avatars,  tabletop games from Hasbro, and the ability to watch full-length movies from the Oculus Store.

Orders, including bulk orders, are open now and, as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed at the F8 developer conference earlier today, start shipping today. Interested developers can visit Oculus' business site for more information. 
 

