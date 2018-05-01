Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 1, 2018
May 1, 2018
May 1, 2018
In-app purchases now available on Facebook's instant games platform

May 1, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
In-app purchases will be available on the instant games platform for developers to implement on Android devices and Facebook.com starting May 7. 

Announced during Facebook's F8 event, interested developers can gain access to open documentation starting today, ahead of the submission process for IAP. 

Facebook began working with developers six months ago to test IAP in select games, and opened up the instant games platform for all developers to build games and integrate ads. 

The rev/share model will remain at 70 percent/30 percent for purchases made in web versions of instant games on Facebok.com. 

On mobile, instant games follow in-app billing terms from each platform and for purchases made in games on Google Play, a 30 percent revenue share will apply after the standard mobile platform revenue share.

Interested developers can learn more about in-app purchases by visiting our documentation page and get more monetization recommendations here.

