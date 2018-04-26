Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 30, 2018
Video: How Gorogoa blends storytelling with puzzle design

April 30, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video

How did Gorogoa manage to blend storytelling and puzzle design despite interlocking visual, narrative, and gameplay constraints?

In this 2018 GDC session, Buried Signal's Jason Roberts provides an extensive look at the complex design process that led to Gorogoa and the potential of the mini-genre to which it belongs.

Roberts also looks at the meaning and formal properties of the game's mechanics, as well as providing detailed accounts of how individual puzzles and scenes were constructed.

Developers interested in the design process behind Gorogoa can now watch the talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

