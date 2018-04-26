Video: How Gorogoa blends storytelling with puzzle design

How did Gorogoa manage to blend storytelling and puzzle design despite interlocking visual, narrative, and gameplay constraints?

In this 2018 GDC session, Buried Signal's Jason Roberts provides an extensive look at the complex design process that led to Gorogoa and the potential of the mini-genre to which it belongs.

Roberts also looks at the meaning and formal properties of the game's mechanics, as well as providing detailed accounts of how individual puzzles and scenes were constructed.

Developers interested in the design process behind Gorogoa can now watch the talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

