Celeste's audio files are now publicly available for devs

Celeste's entire FMOD (the audio engine behind the game) project has been made available to the public, allowing for game developers to access audio files to modify and utilize for their own sound projects.

Power Up Audio announced the release on Twitter, informing audio modders and game devs of the project files made available on FMOD. Included in the project are all of Celeste's sound and music.

The post includes a demo featuring audio combined from Darkest Dungeon and Celeste as an example of what devs can do with the files inside the audio engine.

Interested developers can download the project here.