Get a job: Pixelberry Studios is seeking a Software Engineering Manager

Location: Mountain View, California

We are looking for a talented Software Engineering Manager to lead development at Pixelberry for our hit mobile game Choices: Stories You Play. You'll work with the best interactive fiction game team in the industry, with the many on the team working together for over 10 years.

You would be responsible for the development team delivering performant, well built, stable features to players across the world. You would lead projects by architecting features, managing their development and testing, and getting them shipped. Projects will span the whole stack - from front-end client work in C++ to back-end services built in Java on AWS. In addition to the technology, you would manage developers and handle hiring to grow your team, while maintaining best practices of unit testing, CI, code reviews, etc.; A portion of your time will be reserved for development - we believe this is a good way to know what's happening on the ground.

You would be working with a highly seasoned team, one that believes in delivering category-leading product that touches millions. We’ve leveraged the success of our game to teach millions of teens about serious topics, like cyberbullying. We believe that innovative game design, commercial success, and making a difference all go hand in hand.

We are based in Mountain View, CA. This position is an on-site, full-time position.

Responsibilities:

Lead a small, tight development team in software development

Contribute throughout the whole lifecycle of shipping fun, innovative features played by millions

Oversee technical design for native client and cloud services

Architect scaleable services in AWS

Code native applications for iOS and Android

Research new technologies and create roadmaps for future capabilities

Work closely with founding team in planning for the future

Requirements:

7 years+ of software engineering experience

2 years+ of experience in the games industry

2 years+ of software engineering management experience

A passion to work on games

Firm grasp of modern best practices for software development, including agile methodologies, unit testing, etc.;

Expert level understanding of Java and C++

