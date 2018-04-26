Video: How XCOM 2 hid smaller stories in plain view

XCOM 2 offers a linear story for the player to experience, but the most memorable moments come from narratives created by the players themselves, who watch as their soldiers journey through their campaign, mission to mission.

With this in mind, how did environment artists at Firaxis set up the levels to include small, micro-stories that would enhance the player's fantasy as they progressed through the game?

In this 2018 GDC session, Firaxis Games' Justin Rodriguez dives into the different components of environmental storytelling he scattered, hid, and placed in plain view in XCOM 2, illustrating the details behind his creative process.

Developers interested in how Rodriguez approached environmental storytelling techniques can now watch the talk for free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

