Sony brings PS2 titles to PS Now streaming service

Sony has added a batch of PlayStation 2 classics to its PlayStation Now streaming service, meaning the platform's growing library now spans three console generations.

The list of PS2 titles added includes the likes of Ape Escape 2, Dark Cloud 2, and Hot Shots Tennis, all of which run in HD and feature trophy support.

Given Sony said this is the "first batch" of PS2 releases to hit the platform, it's safe to assume more vintage efforts are on the way.

The PS Now roster now contains close to 650 games, including PS3 and PS4 releases like The Last of Us, Uncharted 3, Until Dawn, and Killzone Shadow Fall.

The on-demand service grants subscribers unlimited access to that library, and lets users stream games through their PS4 or Windows PC.

Those looking to take PS Now for a whirl can make use of a free seven-day trial, but after that it'll set you back $19.99 per month, or $44.99 every three months.