Nintendo's new president wants to turn mobile into $900M business

Nintendo's incoming president Shuntaro Furukawa wants to raise the value of the company's smartphone business to 100 billion yen ($910 million) with the release of one huge blockbuster.

The business generated less than 40 percent of that during the last fiscal year, with Nintendo admitting it's yet to achieve a "satisfactory profit" on mobile.

Furukawa was laying out his vision in an interview with Nikkei (translated by Japanese games industry expert Dr. Serkan Toto), and explained he's also keen to see Nintendo start selling hardware in markets like the Middle East and South East Asia.

The company has stuck to familiar territories such as Japan, Europe, and the U.S. in recent decades, but Furukawa sees the potential for growth in other regions.

He also intends to reshuffle Nintendo internally, and hopes to form a new streamlined committee containing five directors (including himself) who'll review and greenlight new product ideas.

During the interview, current president Tatsumi Kimishima gave Furukawa his backing, and revealed he was selected because of his ability to get the most out of development teams, and his commitment to mapping out Nintendo's future over the past two years.