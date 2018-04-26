Get a job: Skydance Interactive is hiring a Gameplay Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Marina del Rey, California

Skydance Interactive is looking for a skilled Gameplay Engineer to join our studio. In this role, you'll be responsible for maintaining and extending major game subsystems, creating and optimizing gameplay elements, and working with the design team to implement ideas while providing technical and creative feedback. At Skydance Interactive, we believe that a small, focused, and dedicated team of talented people can create exceptional games.

Responsibilities

Design and implement gameplay features within an established framework

Take technical ownership of major game subsystems

Work closely with designers and artists to implement their ideas, providing technical and creative feedback

Implement, debug and optimize systems in C++ and other languages

Implement and augment tools to expose features to content creators

Provide time estimates to leads and management; keep co-workers informed about progress of programming deliverables as well as non-programming prerequisites for feature implementation

Identify and communicate risks and roadblocks

Requirements

BS – MS in Computer Science or related fields, or equivalent experience

Excellent C++ programming and systems design skills, other languages a plus

3+ years programming experience, including game industry experience

Have performed multi-disciplinary work with large-scale game engine architecture

Shipped at least one game as a Software Engineer with responsibilities for gameplay

Knowledge of (and respect for) sound software engineering principles

Comfortable working within an established code base and conforming to existing code standards and best practices

Strong math skills

Rapid learner, able to absorb and understand complex systems

Comfortable working closely with Designers, Artists, and other members of the development team in a highly iterative environment

Prior work, personal or professional, that shows exceptional insight and skill of execution

Passion for games, game technology and VR

Able to work in the United States

Pluses

Unreal Engine 4

VR/AR

Xbox One/PS4

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.