Video: Fizzy Brushstrokes - Crafting the art of Knights & Bikes

If you've ever marveled at the striking visual style at play in Foam Sword's upcoming co-op action-adventure game Knights & Bikes, good news: At GDC 2018, Foam Sword's Rex Crowle shared exactly how he created it!

His talk was great and concise, walking through his artistic process and showcasing how it's been shaped by the lessons Crowle learned during his time at Media Molecule directing Tearaway and Tearaway Unfolded.

Notably, his session examined how the art doesn't just represent how its creator sees the game world, but also how the game characters perceive their own surroundings. By discussing its early influences, and showing its ugly early-development stages, Crowle shed light on how a veteran artist can find and define a unique aesthetic.

It was a great talk, one that's well worth watching (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.



Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.



Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.