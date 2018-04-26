Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Fizzy Brushstrokes - Crafting the art of Knights & Bikes

May 3, 2018 | By Staff
May 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie, Art, Video, Vault

If you've ever marveled at the striking visual style at play in Foam Sword's upcoming co-op action-adventure game Knights & Bikes, good news: At GDC 2018, Foam Sword's Rex Crowle shared exactly how he created it!

His talk was great and concise, walking through his artistic process and showcasing how it's been shaped by the lessons Crowle learned during his time at Media Molecule directing Tearaway and Tearaway Unfolded. 

Notably, his session examined how the art doesn't just represent how its creator sees the game world, but also how the game characters perceive their own surroundings. By discussing its early influences, and showing its ugly early-development stages, Crowle shed light on how a veteran artist can find and define a unique aesthetic.

It was a great talk, one that's well worth watching (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Seismic Games
Seismic Games — Los Angeles, California, United States
[05.02.18]
Senior UI Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.02.18]
Technical/Shader Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.02.18]
World/Environment Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.02.18]
VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Designing the stealth, economy, and encounters of Horizon Zero Dawn
Flashpoint is archiving Flash games before they disappear forever
Nintendo credits its mobile push for rise in Switch sales in Asia, Middle East
Starting in June, Xbox live rewards will transition to Microsoft rewards


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image