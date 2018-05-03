Push the button: Steam now supports the Switch Pro Controller

Valve has added official Steam support for Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller, meaning fans of the gamepad can tinker around and whip up their own controller configurations.

The catch (of sorts) is that the Switch Pro Controller is only supported through the latest Steam Client Beta, so you'll need to opt into the beta program to take Nintendo's premium pad for a spin.

Once you've signed up and jumped through the necessary hoops, you'll have to connect your controller and register it to your Steam account. After that, you'll be able to create a unique config (or load up an existing preset) via the 'controller configuration' option on the 'manage game' screen.

The Switch Pro Controller can make full use of the entire Steam Input Configurator, meaning you can bind gyros, add radial menus, and create action sets.

If that sounds like something you'd be interested in, check out the Steam blog for full instructions on how to set up your own gamepad.