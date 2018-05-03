Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 3, 2018
Swery's quirky murder mystery The Good Life meets Kickstarter goal

If at first you don't succeed, then try and try again. It's a mantra that's proved true for Japanese auteur Hidetaka 'Swery' Suehiro, who's managed to crowdfund his latest passion project The Good Life at the second time of asking. 

The Deadly Premonition and D4 creator initially tried and failed to raise $1.5 million to finance the 'debt repayment life simulation RPG' through Fig. 

After that campaign fell flat, however, he took a long hard look at his approach, and came back for round two. He relaunched The Good Life via Kickstater, and this time managed to meet his more modest goal of $650,000, surpassing that target earlier today.

While it's good news for Swery and fans of the developer, it's also a positive for other creators who're perhaps looking for some pointers in how -- and how not -- to run a crowdfunding campaign. 

A couple of days ago, we spoke to Swery about the lessons he learned from his recent trial by fire, and how he went about revamping his crowdfunding campaign after it collapsed. 

"Gathering funds the normal way (as a professional) and gathering funds through crowdfunding are two completely different things," he said. 

"You always need to present a complete form, and when exchanging ideas with your supporters, you need to be careful not to listen to every single order you get. A lot of it is stuff that's hard to understand until you actually experience it."

You can hear more from the man himself by checking out the full Gamasutra interview right here.

