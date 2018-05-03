Report: Google has quietly opened a new game studio called Arcade

Google has quietly established a new social game startup called Arcade that will focus on creating multiplayer mobile experiences.

As reported by Bloomberg, the new opening is part of Google's overall effort to form more in-house studios and companies.

Arcade will be led by Michael Sayman, the 21-year-old prospect who started his career as a Facebook intern at the age of 17.

Sayman left the social media giant for Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. last year, and has also been credited as Arcade's founder and co-owner.

"People familiar with the matter" claim Arcade's debut app is scheduled for release this summer, and will apparently contain some trivia game elements.

They also suggest the studio's game roster won't tie-in with any existing social networks, but will rather ask uses to create a unique account using their phone numbers.

As for why Google would neglect some of the biggest social networks in the world, the internet company apparently hopes its games can "become something of a social network" in themselves.

Of course, it's worth taking the above with a pinch of salt until we see or hear anything concrete. Right now, the only thing we know for sure is that Arcade is open for business.

"It’s a very early experiment," said a Google spokesperson, confirming the existence of Arcade without giving away much else, "but there aren’t many details to share right now."