May 3, 2018
God of War sold 3.1M copies in three days

God of War sold 3.1M copies in three days

May 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: God of War has become the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive after racking up 3.1 million sales worldwide in just three days. 

The fourth main entry in Sony's long-running deity battering franchise launched on April 20, and has been well received by critics and fans alike. 

The title has been praised for its more grounded narrative, which focuses on the father-son dynamic between Kratos and Atreus, and unique design flourishes such as a 'one shot' camera trick that's maintained throughout the entire game.

