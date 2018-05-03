Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Game streaming service Utomik has officially launched

Game streaming service Utomik has officially launched

May 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Subscription based PC game streaming service Utomik has officially launched after being in open beta since February 2016

The platform has gone live with a library containing over 750 titles from 100 publishers, and includes a variety of triple-A and indie efforts like Borderlands, Saints Row IV, Human Fall Flat, and Wonderboy: The Dragon's Trap

Utomik utilizes what it calls 'smart download technology' to let subscribers play games instantly with the click of a button. In short, that means Utomik will ask users to download a small part of their chosen game, rather than streaming it entirely from a remote machine. 

The company intends to expand the service with around 20 new titles each and every month, and also plans to debut a new client layout for users and publishers in the near future. 

It'll be interesting to see whether Utomik can succeed where others have failed, with fellow streaming services like Gaikai and OnLive struggling to carve out a place in the market -- both were eventually acquired by Sony, which used their tech to create PlayStation Now. 

The service will cost $6.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for a family pass that grants access for up to four users. You can learn more over on the Utomik website.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.18]
Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.18]
Animation Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.18]
Tools Programmer
Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃƒÂ¨ge, Belgium
[05.03.18]
Game Developer (Unity)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Analyzing the financial impact of 2 years spent on Early Access
Report: Google has quietly opened a new game studio called Arcade
Blog: Why you should focus on creating 'hyper-exclusive' games
Push the button: Steam now supports the Switch Pro Controller


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image