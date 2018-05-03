Subscription based PC game streaming service Utomik has officially launched after being in open beta since February 2016.

The platform has gone live with a library containing over 750 titles from 100 publishers, and includes a variety of triple-A and indie efforts like Borderlands, Saints Row IV, Human Fall Flat, and Wonderboy: The Dragon's Trap.

Utomik utilizes what it calls 'smart download technology' to let subscribers play games instantly with the click of a button. In short, that means Utomik will ask users to download a small part of their chosen game, rather than streaming it entirely from a remote machine.

The company intends to expand the service with around 20 new titles each and every month, and also plans to debut a new client layout for users and publishers in the near future.

It'll be interesting to see whether Utomik can succeed where others have failed, with fellow streaming services like Gaikai and OnLive struggling to carve out a place in the market -- both were eventually acquired by Sony, which used their tech to create PlayStation Now.

The service will cost $6.99 per month, or $9.99 per month for a family pass that grants access for up to four users. You can learn more over on the Utomik website.