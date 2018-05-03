Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Spacewar!, Tomb Raider, and others join World Video Game Hall of Fame

Spacewar!, Tomb Raider , and others join World Video Game Hall of Fame
May 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, History

The Strong Museum of Rochester, New York has announced the four games that make up 2018’s inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Of the 12 games that emerged as finalists in March, Spacewar!, John Madden Football, Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy VII have all been selected as the Hall of Fame’s 2018 inductees.

Established in 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame seeks to highlight games that have had a significant impact on the video game industry, popular culture, or society. Counting this year’s games, 20 titles now make up the Hall of Fame’s honorees, including the likes of Doom, Pac-Man, and The Oregon Trail.

As always, this latest batch of inductees was whittled down from a list of 12 finalists like by a committee of 27 journalists and video game scholars. This year’s voting process however notably included a “Player’s Choice” option that compiled a 28th ballot comprised of the top three games selected from an online poll.

More information on each of the new inductees, as well as the other 16 games featured in the World Video Game Hall of Fame, can be found on The Strong's website.

Related Jobs

Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[05.03.18]
Game Developer (Unity)
Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[05.03.18]
Game Designer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.02.18]
Technical/Shader Artist
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.02.18]
World/Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Analyzing the financial impact of 2 years spent on Early Access
Opinion: Something's Quite Right Here: In praise of WoW's Suramar
Report: Google has quietly opened a new game studio called Arcade
Blog: Why you should focus on creating 'hyper-exclusive' games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image