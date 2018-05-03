Spacewar!, Tomb Raider , and others join World Video Game Hall of Fame

The Strong Museum of Rochester, New York has announced the four games that make up 2018’s inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Of the 12 games that emerged as finalists in March, Spacewar!, John Madden Football, Tomb Raider, and Final Fantasy VII have all been selected as the Hall of Fame’s 2018 inductees.

Established in 2015, the World Video Game Hall of Fame seeks to highlight games that have had a significant impact on the video game industry, popular culture, or society. Counting this year’s games, 20 titles now make up the Hall of Fame’s honorees, including the likes of Doom, Pac-Man, and The Oregon Trail.

As always, this latest batch of inductees was whittled down from a list of 12 finalists like by a committee of 27 journalists and video game scholars. This year’s voting process however notably included a “Player’s Choice” option that compiled a 28th ballot comprised of the top three games selected from an online poll.

More information on each of the new inductees, as well as the other 16 games featured in the World Video Game Hall of Fame, can be found on The Strong's website.