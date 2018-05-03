Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 3, 2018
Humble's CryEngine bundle comes packed with game dev goodies and assets

May 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
One of Humble’s latest bundle offerings should be of particular interest to game developers, especially those that use or have been considering a jump to Crytek’s game development engine CryEngine.

Humble and CryEngine have partnered up to release the Humble CryEngine Bundle. In addition to featuring a handful of games made with CryEngine like Ryse: Son of Rome and Miscreated, purchasing the bundle grants developers access to a wealth of game development resources in the process.

Some content is locked behind pay gates so developers will have to pitch in $15 to grab everything the bundle has to offer, but even the $1 tier gives devs access to CryEngine V samples, webinar training videos, and a pack of animation assets from the Crysis series.

The second pricing tier requires developers to beat the average bundle price but offers up CryEngine asset files for Robinson: The Journey, Ryse: Son of Rome, and an underwater demo in addition to a handful of games. Paying the full $15 for the bundle give developers a copy of the games Sniper: Ghost Warrior 3 and Homefront: The Revolution as well as asset packs for Deceit and The Climb.

As with other Humble Bundle offerings, those purchasing a bundle can decide how their cash is split between Humble, developers, and selected charities, in this case, Extra Life and St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A full breakdown of the content included in the bundle and each individual asset pack can be found on the CryEngine Bundle’s page, but keep in mind that the bundle itself is only on sale from now until May 15. 

