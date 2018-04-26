Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson departs EA

Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson departs EA

May 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 3, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
After over a decade with Electronic Arts, Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson has departed both Madden NFL dev EA Tiburon and EA itself.

Dickson made his departure official in a statement delivered over Twitter, noting that the decision was made after he and other studio leaders decided it “was the best path forward for everyone involved” and will allow the Madden franchise a chance to move in a “new direction.”

Dickson spent the past six years as creative director on the Madden NFL franchise, and all-together has spent 12 years at EA working on games in the Madden and Medal of Honor series.  Outside of his Electronic Arts years, Dickson has also served in design roles at THQ, The Collective, and Acclaim.

“I leave behind a team that includes player-first advocates like Clint Oldenburg, RG, Jake Stein, John White, Kraelo, and many others. A community that includes leaders like Problem, Mr. GoldenSports, Zan, Litez, and iMav (to name just a few)," wrote Dickson.

"I am filled with hope when I think about the passion of those who will pick up the flag and fight on for the future of the Madden franchise. Working on the Madden NFL franchise was a lifelong dream realized. It has truly been an honor.”

While he doesn’t make note of his next steps in his statement, Dickson has since joined up with Backflip Studios as the developer’s design manager. 

