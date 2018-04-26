Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Housemarque, Square Enix, and more are hiring now!

Weekly Jobs Roundup: Housemarque, Square Enix, and more are hiring now!

May 3, 2018 | By Staff
May 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Art, Production, Recruitment

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Project ManagerShiny Shoe

Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking an experienced software project manager to join its studio! The team is looking for someone who is highly detail oriented and can manage multiple simultaneous projects. This role represents an opportunity to collaborate with our leadership team to both establish and implement processes that will help take us to the next level of growth

Sr. Concept ArtistVicarious Visions

Location: Albany, New York

Vicarious Visions is looking for an exceptional Concept Artist to will work closely with the Art Director and Art Leads to expand the style and feel of the Destiny universe.  A dev in this role will also work closely with the production art team to help them envision what the finished results can be for the in-game content they are creating.

Principal Engineer (HTML5 Games)Stealth Startup

Location: Seattle, Washington

A Seattle-based startup founded by ex-Nintendo, Google, and Ubisoft devs is looking for a senior game developer with deep engineering expertise in both web and native game platform development. The company is seeking an applicant versed in the dark arts of JavaScript performance optimization as well as one who understands how to coax a few extra frames per second out of a game written for Unity, Unreal, or raw C++.

Art DirectorHousemarque

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque is looking for an Art Director with proven track record and portfolio of designing games, levels, and graphics styles. The responsibilities of this role include creating a vision of the game visuals and directing an art team towards that goal. The Art Director also would work together with an Outsource Manager in directing the look and feel of outsourced assets and will also need to be proactive and capable of handling pressure, as well as being able to work and solve problems independently.

Experienced Game DeveloperSquare Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Square Enix Japan's Advanced Technology Division for research and development is seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with its team in Tokyo on its next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Related Jobs

codeSpark
codeSpark — Pasadena, California, United States
[05.01.18]
Game Developer - Generalist
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[05.01.18]
System Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[05.01.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[05.01.18]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Analyzing the financial impact of 2 years spent on Early Access
Opinion: Something's Quite Right Here: In praise of WoW's Suramar
Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson departs EA
Humble's CryEngine bundle comes packed with game dev goodies and assets


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image