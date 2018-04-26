Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How to build games that can be understood at a glance

May 3, 2018 | By Staff
May 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Art, Design, Video, Vault

When you spend years working on a game, it can be all too easy to stagger into your launch with just a handful of random screenshots, some quickly-written description text, and a gameplay trailer.

That's better than nothing, but at GDC 2018 indie dev Zach Gage (TypeShift, Really Bad Chess) gave a great talk about how important it is to think about how people will encounter your game right from day one of development.

In his presentation Gage walked devs through how he tries to make games that will be attractive to someone looking over a player's shoulder on the subway, sitting next to a player on an airplane, or minding their own business on Twitter.

It was a great talk that included a very concise "band poster" rule of thumb (basically, make your game easily readable at 3 different distances), so if you missed it at the show this year don't miss your shot to now watch his talk for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[05.03.18]
Game Designer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.02.18]
Level Designer
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc.
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc. — Sacramento, California, United States
[05.01.18]
Game Integrations Engineer
Ringling College of Art and Design
Ringling College of Art and Design — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[04.30.18]
Game Art/VR Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Analyzing the financial impact of 2 years spent on Early Access
Opinion: Something's Quite Right Here: In praise of WoW's Suramar
Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson departs EA
Humble's CryEngine bundle comes packed with game dev goodies and assets


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image