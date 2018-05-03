Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Devs share personal touches they've hidden in games

Devs share personal touches they've hidden in games

May 3, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
May 3, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Design

Last week game dev Steve Thornton took to Twitter to ask: fellow devs, have you ever slipped something into a game you're working on that's just for you?

It's a fun question, if not a totally novel one (Thornton himself seems to have been inspired by a similar question posed by game dev Katie Chironis last year) and in the week since there have been a ton of great answers which illuminate how deeply developers leave their mark on the games they make.

If this is the kind of stuff you enjoy then the full thread of replies is well worth reading, as it touches on everything from hidden Scarlet Pimpernels to a childhood lullably buried in the audio tracks of Spec Ops: The Line.

Helpfully, this morning Thornton also condensed the lion's share of the responses he received into a Twitter Moment which is a bit more comfortable to read. We've gone ahead and take the liberty of reprinting it below.

Related Jobs

Abrakam SA
Abrakam SA — LiÃ¨ge, Belgium
[05.03.18]
Game Designer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[05.02.18]
Level Designer
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc.
Powerhouse Gaming, Inc. — Sacramento, California, United States
[05.01.18]
Game Integrations Engineer
Ringling College of Art and Design
Ringling College of Art and Design — Sarasota, Florida, United States
[04.30.18]
Game Art/VR Faculty


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Analyzing the financial impact of 2 years spent on Early Access
Opinion: Something's Quite Right Here: In praise of WoW's Suramar
Madden NFL creative director Rex Dickson departs EA
Humble's CryEngine bundle comes packed with game dev goodies and assets


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image