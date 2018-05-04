Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Battlegrounds item trading shut down due to marketplace abuse

Battlegrounds item trading shut down due to marketplace abuse

May 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds developer PUBG Corp. has turned off personal item trading for Steam players after some were found to be abusing the system. 

In a short blog post, the studio explained some players have been using Steam's 'personal trade' function -- which is supposed to let people exchange items without any costs attached -- to sell items through third-party sites. 

"This is essentially an abuse of the system," explained the dev. "To prevent this, we're temporarily turning off personal trades while we search for a better solution. Once we figure out a way to prevent abuse, the restriction will be lifted."

Effectively, this means some wily customers have been flogging items on external sites so they can rake in real-world cash, as all money made from sales within the Steam ecosystem must be reinvested on Valve's digital marketplace. 

Third-party websites sprung up to circumvent that restriction, and usually take a cut of the profits in exchange for letting users sell their digital goods for tangible dollars. 

Given skin and other items sales can be worth a fair chunk of cash, it's no surprise to see PUBG Corp. working to close those loopholes.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.04.18]
Technical Designer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.04.18]
Game Designer
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.04.18]
Associate Art Producer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.04.18]
Senior Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using Steam reviews to estimate sales: A game dev guide
Battlegrounds item trading shut down due to marketplace abuse
Blog: From game jam to Xbox One in 12 Months
Activision is feeling the heat from battle royale titles


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image