Future Minecraft updates won't come to last-gen consoles

After years of continued updates and support, the Minecraft team has announced that the coming Update Aquatic content drop will be the last significant update to hit the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Wii U versions of the game.

Mojang notes that the decision to leave these versions behind was driven by a need to support the platforms where most of Minecraft’s player base dwell and, all together, the legacy systems listed above only account for less than 5 percent of the game’s active players.

Additionally, the studio notes that players using the older Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of Minecraft won’t be receiving the update, but downloading a free upgrade to Minecraft’s latest release on those platforms will grant players on those platforms access to Update Aquatic when it drops.

Though the game first officially released in 2011, Minecraft hit the Xbox 360 in 2012, PlayStation 3 in 2013, Vita in 2015, and WiiU in 2015. In the years since, Mojang has continued to deliver updates to both legacy and current generation versions of the game, but now notes that, going forward, only Minecraft’s Java Edition (PC), PlayStation 4 Edition, and “Bedrock Engine” releases of Minecraft for mobile, Windows 10, and consoles will be supported by future updates.