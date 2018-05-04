Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Lenovo opens orders for its standalone Daydream VR headset, Mirage Solo

Lenovo opens orders for its standalone Daydream VR headset, Mirage Solo

May 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR

Lenovo has opened up orders for its Google Daydream-powered VR headset the Mirage Solo. 

Priced at $399.99, the standalone VR headset runs without the assistance of a smartphone or PC and is notably the first to use Google’s WorldSense positional tracking technology. Thanks to that tech, the Mirage Solo is able to offer inside-out tracking and track a range of movement without the need for any kind of external sensor. 

The sudden availability of the Mirage Solo notably falls just days after VR rival Oculus launched its own standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go, for about half the price of Lenovo’s latest offering. Both of the soon-to-ship head-mounted displays offer virtual reality without a PC or smartphone connection, but the Oculus Go doesn’t offer the level of positional tracking boasted by the Mirage Solo. 

Google notes that Lenovo’s headset has access to the over 350 games, apps, and experiences already in the Daydream library at launch and that at least 70 of those titles, including Blade Runner: Revelations and Rez Infinite, offer additional enhancements or features that make use of the WorldSense positional tracking tech. 

The headset itself weighs about a pound and a half, lasts 2.5 hours on a single battery charge, and houses a Qualcomm 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and a 2560 x 1440 LCD screen. 

Additionally, Lenovo has launched a VR camera alongside the headset that allows for the capture of video and images with a 180-degree field of view, then viewable from within the Mirage Solo. Orders for the $299 Mirage Camera are now open as well.

Related Jobs

Zwift
Zwift — Long Beach, California, United States
[05.04.18]
3D Game Artist
Level Ex, Inc.
Level Ex, Inc. — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[05.04.18]
Technical Art Director
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[05.04.18]
Game Manager
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[05.04.18]
Senior Design Specialist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using Steam reviews to estimate sales: A game dev guide
Lenovo opens orders for its standalone Daydream VR headset, Mirage Solo
Battlegrounds item trading shut down due to marketplace abuse
Blog: First impressions of the scripting in RPG Maker MV


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image