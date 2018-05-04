Lenovo opens orders for its standalone Daydream VR headset, Mirage Solo

Lenovo has opened up orders for its Google Daydream-powered VR headset the Mirage Solo.

Priced at $399.99, the standalone VR headset runs without the assistance of a smartphone or PC and is notably the first to use Google’s WorldSense positional tracking technology. Thanks to that tech, the Mirage Solo is able to offer inside-out tracking and track a range of movement without the need for any kind of external sensor.

The sudden availability of the Mirage Solo notably falls just days after VR rival Oculus launched its own standalone VR headset, the Oculus Go, for about half the price of Lenovo’s latest offering. Both of the soon-to-ship head-mounted displays offer virtual reality without a PC or smartphone connection, but the Oculus Go doesn’t offer the level of positional tracking boasted by the Mirage Solo.

Google notes that Lenovo’s headset has access to the over 350 games, apps, and experiences already in the Daydream library at launch and that at least 70 of those titles, including Blade Runner: Revelations and Rez Infinite, offer additional enhancements or features that make use of the WorldSense positional tracking tech.

The headset itself weighs about a pound and a half, lasts 2.5 hours on a single battery charge, and houses a Qualcomm 835 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and a 2560 x 1440 LCD screen.

Additionally, Lenovo has launched a VR camera alongside the headset that allows for the capture of video and images with a 180-degree field of view, then viewable from within the Mirage Solo. Orders for the $299 Mirage Camera are now open as well.