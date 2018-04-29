Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Zwift as a 3D Game Artist

Get a job: Join Zwift as a 3D Game Artist

May 4, 2018 | By Staff
May 4, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

3D Game ArtistZwift

Location: Long Beach, California

Zwift is a digital destination for fitness enthusiasts that’s redefining indoor exercise. We took the boring indoor routine and game-ified it, by developing an at-home training experience that connects cyclists and runners with each other around the world. We’re on a mission to make more people, more active, more often.

Launched from the sunny beaches of Long Beach, CA with offices in NYC, London, and Rio de Janeiro, the Zwift community is active in 195 countries (yup - more countries than the United Nations) and growing. We’re endlessly positive, relentlessly inventive, and always looking to improve… wanna join?

Who we're seeking:

Zwift is looking for generalist 3D Game Artist who will enjoy working on a variety of art tasks:  3D world sculpting, road placement, prop & set piece building/texturing /placement, creating jerseys, bicycles and components based on the real-world designs (supplied by our partners) and our own original designs.

What you'll do:

  • Designing & building props large and small, including set pieces
  • High and low poly modeling, UV layouts and texturing
  • Photoshop texture painting
  • Generating normal maps
  • Object placement using our proprietary tools
  • World Sculpting, Road layout

 What we're looking for:

  • 2-5 years’ experience working on 3D video games on PC, mobile or console
  • A portfolio demonstrating ability in stylized game art which is similar to our product
  • Experience in Maya and Photoshop
  • Good eye for form, color, design and composition
  • Technical problem-solving abilities

 Bonus Requirements -

  • Drawing and painting - Good grounding in traditional media, or Photoshop painting
  • Character rigging and Animation
  • Interest in cycling/running fitness is a huge plus

Top reasons we think you’ll love it here:

  • Great Employee Fitness Program… earn a bike!
  • Amazing office location in downtown Long Beach with spectacular views
  • Competitive Benefits (including Medical, Dental, and Vision)
  • Awesome team of talented individuals that love what they do
  • Did we mention that we ride bikes and run at work?

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.04.18]
Associate Art Producer
Digital Extremes
Digital Extremes — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.04.18]
Senior Lighting Artist
Gear Inc.
Gear Inc. — Hanoi, Vietnam
[05.04.18]
[Vietnam] Game Designer
Zwift
Zwift — Long Beach, California, United States
[05.03.18]
Android Game Programmer (c++)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Using Steam reviews to estimate sales: A game dev guide
How the Surviving Mars devs built a city-builder on a barren planet
Lenovo opens orders for its standalone Daydream VR headset, Mirage Solo
Battlegrounds item trading shut down due to marketplace abuse


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image