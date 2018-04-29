Get a job: Join Zwift as a 3D Game Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.
Location: Long Beach, California
Zwift is a digital destination for fitness enthusiasts that’s redefining indoor exercise. We took the boring indoor routine and game-ified it, by developing an at-home training experience that connects cyclists and runners with each other around the world. We’re on a mission to make more people, more active, more often.
Launched from the sunny beaches of Long Beach, CA with offices in NYC, London, and Rio de Janeiro, the Zwift community is active in 195 countries (yup - more countries than the United Nations) and growing. We’re endlessly positive, relentlessly inventive, and always looking to improve… wanna join?
Who we're seeking:
Zwift is looking for generalist 3D Game Artist who will enjoy working on a variety of art tasks: 3D world sculpting, road placement, prop & set piece building/texturing /placement, creating jerseys, bicycles and components based on the real-world designs (supplied by our partners) and our own original designs.
What you'll do:
What we're looking for:
Bonus Requirements -
Top reasons we think you’ll love it here:
Interested? Apply now.
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.
Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.
Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.