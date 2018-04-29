Get a job: Join Zwift as a 3D Game Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Long Beach, California

Zwift is a digital destination for fitness enthusiasts that’s redefining indoor exercise. We took the boring indoor routine and game-ified it, by developing an at-home training experience that connects cyclists and runners with each other around the world. We’re on a mission to make more people, more active, more often.

Launched from the sunny beaches of Long Beach, CA with offices in NYC, London, and Rio de Janeiro, the Zwift community is active in 195 countries (yup - more countries than the United Nations) and growing. We’re endlessly positive, relentlessly inventive, and always looking to improve… wanna join?

Who we're seeking:



Zwift is looking for generalist 3D Game Artist who will enjoy working on a variety of art tasks: 3D world sculpting, road placement, prop & set piece building/texturing /placement, creating jerseys, bicycles and components based on the real-world designs (supplied by our partners) and our own original designs.

What you'll do:

Designing & building props large and small, including set pieces

High and low poly modeling, UV layouts and texturing

Photoshop texture painting

Generating normal maps

Object placement using our proprietary tools

World Sculpting, Road layout

What we're looking for:

2-5 years’ experience working on 3D video games on PC, mobile or console

A portfolio demonstrating ability in stylized game art which is similar to our product

Experience in Maya and Photoshop

Good eye for form, color, design and composition

Technical problem-solving abilities

Bonus Requirements -

Drawing and painting - Good grounding in traditional media, or Photoshop painting

Character rigging and Animation

Interest in cycling/running fitness is a huge plus

Top reasons we think you’ll love it here:

Great Employee Fitness Program… earn a bike!

Amazing office location in downtown Long Beach with spectacular views

Competitive Benefits (including Medical, Dental, and Vision)

Awesome team of talented individuals that love what they do

Did we mention that we ride bikes and run at work?

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.