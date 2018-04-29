Video: Building the Just Cause 3 animation and rigging pipeline

One of the elements that sets Avalanche's open-world action game Just Cause 3 apart is its emphasis on the "stunt positions" protagonist Rico Rodriguez takes by leaping onto the roofs, sides, or struts of almost every vehicle in the game, from sedan cars to jumbo jets to attack helicopters.

At GDC 2018, Avalanche Studios’ Brian Venisky showcased the decisions and solutions made to solve key issues and serve the needs for creating animation content for the high-flying game, then walked through how the studio set up the pipeline to ensure that content worked properly in Just Cause 3.

It was a fascinating and deeply technical talk into a subject that Avalanche is intimately familiar with, so if you're at all curious about the animation systems of Just Cause 3 or rigging and animation in general, make sure to watch Venisky's talk (completely free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

