Video: Building the Just Cause 3 animation and rigging pipeline

May 4, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, Production, Video, Vault

One of the elements that sets Avalanche's open-world action game Just Cause 3 apart is its emphasis on the "stunt positions" protagonist Rico Rodriguez takes by leaping onto the roofs, sides, or struts of almost every vehicle in the game, from sedan cars to jumbo jets to attack helicopters.

At GDC 2018, Avalanche Studios’ Brian Venisky showcased the decisions and solutions made to solve key issues and serve the needs for creating animation content for the high-flying game, then walked through how the studio set up the pipeline to ensure that content worked properly in Just Cause 3. 

It was a fascinating and deeply technical talk into a subject that Avalanche is intimately familiar with, so if you're at all curious about the animation systems of Just Cause 3 or rigging and animation in general, make sure to  watch Venisky's talk (completely free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

