Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Wargaming Seattle is looking for a Design Director

Get a job: Wargaming Seattle is looking for a Design Director

May 7, 2018 | By Staff
May 7, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Design, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Design Director, Wargaming Seattle

Location: Redmond, Washington

Wargaming Seattle is looking for a veteran Design Director to help drive the design of our newest title. We're looking for a leader who has managed design teams on AAA PC/console titles. Our ideal candidate will work with other leaders to develop a strong vision for a final product and will then be able to break that vision down into detailed design specifications, milestones and deliverables. 

What you will do:

  • Guide and support creative direction and pillars of the studio's product.
  • Coordinate cross-departmentally to ensure objectives are properly aligned.
  • Provide strong management and mentorship for the design team.
  • Effectively collaborate on design from all levels of the organization.
  • Establish and communicate clear goals for the design leadership team.
  • Manage high-level feedback and course-correct design as needed.
  • Review gameplay balance of online PvP game and offer creative solutions to resolve bias
  • Coordinate user feedback into design for product in live operations

 Skills you’ll need:

  • A track record of having been a part of the design process on multiple shipped AAA products.
  • Experience as a hands-on leader managing a team of designers through complex projects.  
  • Demonstrated ability to partner with multiple teams with differing priorities and create accurate timelines for deliverables.
  • Strong writing skills with an emphasis on creating clear specifications and concise communication to leaders and internal development partners. 
  • Understanding of how to iterate quickly to drive decision-making.

Nice to haves:

  • MMO development experience.
  • Free-to-play development experience.
  • An enthusiasm for military history.
  • Experience with Agile development.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Starfall Education Foundation
Starfall Education Foundation — San Diego, California, United States
[05.04.18]
Senior Game Designer for Educational Games
Wargaming Seattle
Wargaming Seattle — Redmond, Washington, United States
[05.04.18]
Design Director
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[05.04.18]
Graphics Engineer
Tilting Point
Tilting Point — New York, New York, United States
[05.04.18]
Senior Design Specialist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making every procedurally-generated playthrough feel unique in Swords of Ditto
Chrome update kills audio on many web-based games
Oculus has a 140-degree FOV VR prototype in the works
Using Steam reviews to estimate sales: A game dev guide


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image