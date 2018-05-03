Get a job: Wargaming Seattle is looking for a Design Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redmond, Washington

Wargaming Seattle is looking for a veteran Design Director to help drive the design of our newest title. We're looking for a leader who has managed design teams on AAA PC/console titles. Our ideal candidate will work with other leaders to develop a strong vision for a final product and will then be able to break that vision down into detailed design specifications, milestones and deliverables.

What you will do:

Guide and support creative direction and pillars of the studio's product.

Coordinate cross-departmentally to ensure objectives are properly aligned.

Provide strong management and mentorship for the design team.

Effectively collaborate on design from all levels of the organization.

Establish and communicate clear goals for the design leadership team.

Manage high-level feedback and course-correct design as needed.

Review gameplay balance of online PvP game and offer creative solutions to resolve bias

Coordinate user feedback into design for product in live operations

Skills you’ll need:

A track record of having been a part of the design process on multiple shipped AAA products.

Experience as a hands-on leader managing a team of designers through complex projects.

Demonstrated ability to partner with multiple teams with differing priorities and create accurate timelines for deliverables.

Strong writing skills with an emphasis on creating clear specifications and concise communication to leaders and internal development partners.

Understanding of how to iterate quickly to drive decision-making.

Nice to haves:

MMO development experience.

Free-to-play development experience.

An enthusiasm for military history.

Experience with Agile development.

