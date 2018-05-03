Video: Inside the performance capture process for Infamous: Second Son

The human face can display an incredibly complex and subtle range of emotions, which is great for most of us -- and a giant pain for devs who are trying to portray realistic facial animation in their games.

At GDC 2014, Sucker Punch's Spencer Alexander gave a great hour-long talk that delved deep into how the studio managed to create the remarkably lifelike facial animations at play in Infamous: Second Son.

It was an intriguing look at how the studio captured the performnces of live studio actors, then retargeted and carried them over to the game characters for real-time in-engine playback. He discussed the technical details and decisions that were made to meet performance demands at a reasonable cost, and showcased the studio's facial performance pipeline to offer details into the capture process, facial rig setup and workflows that were key to success.

Alexander's talk is still an insightful watch today, so if you didn't get a chance to see him speak at GDC a few years back, set aside some time to take advantage of the fact that you can now watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

