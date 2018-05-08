Switch online service will introduce cloud saves and NES multiplayer

Nintendo's long-awaited Switch online subscription service will bring back classic NES games with added online functionalities.

We already knew the service would grant access to a library of classic NES titles when it lands in September, but it looks like Nintendo has been quietly imbuing its vintage roster with online capabilities.

"For the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy these classic NES games online. Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action," reads a post on the Nintendo website.

"Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and 'pass the controller' at any time. Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. It will also be possible to play these games offline."

There'll be 20 titles on offer when the service goes live, including familiar names like Balloon Fight, Dr. Mario, Super Mario Bros. 3, Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, The Legend of Zelda, Mario Bros., Soccer, Super Mario Bros. and Tennis.

Subscribers will also be able to back up their game saves to the cloud, making it easy to for them to retrieve data if they happen to lose, break, or purchase an additional console.

Switch owners have been requesting the ability to back up saves for some time, so it'll be interesting to see how they react to finding out they'll need to pay for the privilege.

Even if you're not interested in those extra bells and whistles, anyone who wants to play online and use features like voice chat will have to become a Switch Online subscriber, as Nintendo was only dishing out free online multiplayer until it could get its premium offering off the ground.

Those with a penchant for online play will be able to choose between a one-month, three-month, or yearly membership plan costing $3.99, $7.99, and $19.99 respectively. A $34.99 family membership option that grants online access to eight account holders is also being made available.