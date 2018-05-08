Early Access effort Conan Exiles surpassed 1M sales ahead of launch

Newsbrief: Conan Exiles is leaving early access having already sold over 1 million copies ahead of today's official launch.

Developer Funcom called the open-world survive effort one of the most successful titles in its 25-year history, and said working on an Early Access title has been a positive experience.

The game, which features both a single and multiplayer mode, was initially released through Steam Early Access on January 31, 2017, and sold over 320,000 copies in its first week on digital shelves.

It's since been made available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, and today an update went out introducing entirely new areas and bringing the title up from Early Access to the launch build.