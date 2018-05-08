Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2018
Capcom sees improved profits from sales of Monster Hunter: World

Capcom sees improved profits from sales of Monster Hunter: World

May 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Capcom published its latest financial results earlier today, detailing financial performance for the year ended March 31 2018.

For the period spanning April 1 2017 to March 31, 2018 net sales were reported as ¥94.5 billion (~$867.5 million), up 8.4 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.

The Japanese publisher called out its digital contents business as the key driver of this growth, citing Monster Hunter: World as a record-setting success that's become the best-selling title in company history.

Net sales from Capcom's digital contents business came to ¥74.2 billion (~$681.1 million), up 26.3 percent year-over-year from ¥58.7 billion (~$538.8 million). Operating income was listed at ¥19.1 billion yen, up 72.2 percent from the previous fiscal year. 

The strong sales of Monster Hunter: World and other titles published by Capcom helped offset the "worsened conditions" of the company's amusement equipments business, which saw net sales drop by 53.7 percent to ¥7.8 billion (~$71.6 million).

As for the upcoming year, Capcom plans to continue growing its digital contents business by pushing for more download sales and increasing the number of major releases in the medium-term. The publisher also mentioned making esports a "priority area of investment". 

Capcom is estimating increased sales and profits for the next fiscal year, aiming to reach March 2019 with net sales of ¥96 billion (~$881.2 million) and operating income of ¥17 billion (~$156 million).

