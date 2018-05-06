Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Project Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: San Francisco, California
Shiny Shoe is seeking an experienced software project manager to join our studio! We’re looking for someone who is highly detail oriented and can manage multiple simultaneous projects. Over the past seven years we’ve done a combination of original games and client projects and are continuing to grow in 2018. Current and past clients include Oculus, Madison Square Garden, Double Fine, Stoic, Telltale, and KIXEYE where we worked on games like Grim Fandango Remastered, The Banner Saga, Game of Thrones, and War Commander.
As the first dedicated Project Manager in the studio, this is an opportunity to collaborate with our leadership team to both establish and implement processes that will help take us to the next level of growth. We’re looking for someone who has strong opinions on how to design project management systems that enable teams to operate efficiently. Experience in software project management and clear communication skills are must haves.
Requirements
Responsibilities
Plusses
About Us
Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for console, PC, and mobile platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.
We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
