Get a job: Shiny Shoe is hiring a Project Manager

May 8, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Project ManagerShiny Shoe

Location: San Francisco, California

Shiny Shoe is seeking an experienced software project manager to join our studio! We’re looking for someone who is highly detail oriented and can manage multiple simultaneous projects. Over the past seven years we’ve done a combination of original games and client projects and are continuing to grow in 2018. Current and past clients include Oculus, Madison Square Garden, Double Fine, Stoic, Telltale, and KIXEYE where we worked on games like Grim Fandango Remastered, The Banner Saga, Game of Thrones, and War Commander.

As the first dedicated Project Manager in the studio, this is an opportunity to collaborate with our leadership team to both establish and implement processes that will help take us to the next level of growth. We’re looking for someone who has strong opinions on how to design project management systems that enable teams to operate efficiently. Experience in software project management and clear communication skills are must haves.

Requirements

  • Must have 5+ years of experience as a software project manager.
  • Technical background. Some of our projects are engineering-only and very technical.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to manage multiple simultaneous small projects.
  • High-level knowledge of how the primary game development disciplines operate - engineering, art, design, and QA.
  • Experience with iterative software development task planning and scope estimation on the micro scale - 1-2 weeks at a time.
  • Experience with high-level schedule planning on the macro scale - 6+ months in the future.

Responsibilities

  • Organize, update, and maintain iterative software project schedules.
  • Define project management best practices studio-wide.
  • Work with individual team members on a continuous basis to ensure they are able to work efficiently.
  • Identify production blockages or problems as early as possible and work to find solutions with the team.
  • Communicate with external clients and stakeholders.
  • Assist in the development of project budgets.

 Plusses

  • Experience with JIRA.
  • Experience organizing QA teams.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shiny Shoe develops games for console, PC, and mobile platforms. We strive to work on creative projects and on the types of games the team finds compelling. Trying to do things no one else has tried before is what gets us out of bed in the morning.

We are located a block away from Union Square in San Francisco, CA. Our office is near BART, MUNI, bus lines, and Caltrain for easy access.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

