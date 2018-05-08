Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 8, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 8, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 8, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Pink Mercy skin comes to Overwatch , all proceeds go to charity

Pink Mercy skin comes to Overwatch, all proceeds go to charity

May 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

In collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Blizzard announced the limited edition Overwatch skin Pink Mercy. The skin costs $15 and can be purchased through May 8-21, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the BCRF.

This event falls in line with similar charity items Blizzard has included in the past, bringing awareness to and raising money for a good cause.  

A blog posted to PlayOverwatch earlier today provides further information, like the inclusion of a limited edition Pink Mercy charity shirt where 100 percent of the proceeds will also go to BCRF.

Players also have the opportunity to acquire special Pink Mercy cosmetics like sprays and player icons by viewing select charity streams on Twitch during the two-week promotional period.

All proceeds from sales of the Pink Mercy skin and t-shirt will be donated to the BCRF, and Blizzard says that at the end of the campaign it will disclose the total amount of its donation.

For more information about the Pink Mercy skin, click here

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.08.18]
Associate Cinematic Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.08.18]
Character Concept Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[05.08.18]
Character Modeler
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[05.08.18]
Software Engineering Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Perfecting the axe recall mechanic in God of War
Man sentenced to prison over 2010 World of Warcraft DDoS attack
Shadow of the Tomb Raider and the risk of making an introspective AAA game
An in-depth breakdown of how mobile game media coverage fared in 2016


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image