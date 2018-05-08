Pink Mercy skin comes to Overwatch , all proceeds go to charity

In collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Blizzard announced the limited edition Overwatch skin Pink Mercy. The skin costs $15 and can be purchased through May 8-21, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the BCRF.

This event falls in line with similar charity items Blizzard has included in the past, bringing awareness to and raising money for a good cause.

A blog posted to PlayOverwatch earlier today provides further information, like the inclusion of a limited edition Pink Mercy charity shirt where 100 percent of the proceeds will also go to BCRF.

Players also have the opportunity to acquire special Pink Mercy cosmetics like sprays and player icons by viewing select charity streams on Twitch during the two-week promotional period.

All proceeds from sales of the Pink Mercy skin and t-shirt will be donated to the BCRF, and Blizzard says that at the end of the campaign it will disclose the total amount of its donation.

For more information about the Pink Mercy skin, click here.