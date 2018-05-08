Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 8, 2018
EA experiences growth in revenue from digital downloads and live services

May 8, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Electronic Arts announced its financial results today for its fourth quarter of fiscal year ended March 31 2018, reporting a growth in revenue up 3.3 percent from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion compared to last year. Much of this revenue comes from digital downloads and live services.

Digital net bookings (defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period) was listed as $3.538 billion for fiscal 2018, up 17 percent year-over-year and representing 68 percent of total net bookings. 

Some highlights listed in the financial report include: 

  • EA sports franchises grew to 90 million players on current generation consoles life to date.
  • Nearly 18 million players engaged in competitive gaming across FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18, up 75 percent year-over-year.
  • Battlefield has more than 54 million players life to date across current generation consoles and PC. 
  • The Sims community had more than 80 million Sims players across PC and mobile in fiscal 2018.

During the Q4 earnings conference call, CEO Andrew Wilson and CFO Blake Jorgensen confirmed that the next Battlefield title and Bioware's Anthem are the two big games launching in the second half of the fiscal year, which runs through March 2019.

However, they remained tight lipped about the next Battlefield​ game beyond confirming the release window of  Q3 2019 which is the three-month period that ends December 31. There were no mentions of the "new mode" in the upcoming Battlefield title being a battle royale. 

