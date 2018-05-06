Video: Warren Spector on the problems and potential of game narratives

In this GDC 2013 session, veteran game designer Warren Spector goes over his personal view of the unique role narratives play in interactive entertainment.

Spector discusses the similarities and differences between narrative approaches appropriate to games and approaches taken by creators in other, seemingly similar media.

He concludes with a set of specific problems standing between games and more compelling interactive stories, leaving narrative designers with something to consider when going on to tell their own stories.

Developers interested in what Spector has to say about narratives in games can now watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

