arrowLatest Blogs
Video: Warren Spector on the problems and potential of game narratives

May 8, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

In this GDC 2013 session, veteran game designer Warren Spector goes over his personal view of the unique role narratives play in interactive entertainment.

Spector discusses the similarities and differences between narrative approaches appropriate to games and approaches taken by creators in other, seemingly similar media.

He concludes with a set of specific problems standing between games and more compelling interactive stories, leaving narrative designers with something to consider when going on to tell their own stories. 

Developers interested in what Spector has to say about narratives in games can now watch the full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

