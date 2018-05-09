Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
May 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
Google Play Instant leaves closed beta, now open to all developers

Google Play Instant leaves closed beta, now open to all developers

May 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
May 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Google Play Instant has left closed beta and can now be used any developer looking to build instant games. 

The new feature lets Google Play users instantly play select titles direct from the digital marketplace, meaning players can jump into the action without having to wait on a lengthy download. 

Google believes Instant will make discovery easier for developers, and envisages scenarios in which players invite friends to try out games right away through social invites, or devs share games instantly through marketing campaigns. 

For those creators looking to take Instant for a spin, the new toolset comes with some notable extensions, such as a higher APK size limit, progress download support for executable code and game assets, and support for NKD and game engines using existing tool chains. 

To make instant apps even easier to build, Google has also launched a Unity plugin and beta integration with Cocos creator.

Beyond that, the company has recently started testing Google Play Instant compatibility with AdWords, letting people try out titles directly from ads, across all the channels reached by Universal App Campaigns. 

You can find out more about Google Play Instant, including how to try it for yourself, by checking out the Android Developer Blog.

