New Steam Link app allows players to stream Steam games to mobile

Valve has a duo of new smart device apps on the way: a Steam Link app that lets players stream gameplay from a computer to the screen of a mobile phone, and a Steam Video app that lets people on watch movies and shows through Steam on their smartphones.

The Steam Link app itself is an interesting way for the PC games giant Valve to get into the growing world of mobile games without deviating too much from the company’s existing tools or services.

The coming Steam Link app works a lot like the Steam Link feature already offered through PC, Mac, and Valve’s standalone Steam Link device. The app allows both iOS and Android players to access and control a game running on a PC or Mac elsewhere, so long as both devices are connected to the internet via a 5Ghz wireless network or wired Ethernet connection.

Valve says that the app is due to release in roughly two weeks time and features support for the Steam Controller and MFI controllers, among others, and that, though the app will release for both leading mobile platforms this month, its Android release will be a beta at first.

Additionally, the Steam Video App is expected to launch later this summer and allows players watch movies and TV shows featured in Steam’s video library from their mobile devices, with the option to either stream or watch videos offline.