Get a job: Telltale Games is looking for a Character Modeler

May 9, 2018 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Character ModelerTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is searching for a talented Character Modeler to create great looking game characters. The ideal candidate should have excellent traditional art skills relating to characters, expertise sculpting and Modeling in ZBrush and Maya, as well as a deep understanding of the technical requirements for games.

Responsibilities:

  • Create characters for Telltale games, working with the Lead Artist, Designers, Riggers and Animators to balance quality and game performance.
  • Model, UV and texture polygonal game characters accurately from provided concept art.
  • Maintain the style and look for different characters on the same game.
  • Work in a variety of artistic styles ranging from realism to stylized and cartoony.
  • Follow art direction and Telltale technical requirements.
  • Manage outsourcing, communication and assets.

 Essential Skills and Experience:

  • Create great looking art in a variety of styles, both from reference and from scratch.
  • Required understanding of how rigging and animation impact character creation.
  • Ability to assess and build clean, efficient geometry for maximum performance in the engine.
  • Experience with facial blend shapes.
  • Expertise in ZBrush, Maya and Photoshop.
  • Self-driven, excellent verbal and written communication, Team player.
  • Outsourcing experience a plus.

Candidates must be legally authorized to work and accept new employment in the U.S.

Telltale Games is an Equal Opportunity Employer and ADA compliant.

Interested? Apply now.

