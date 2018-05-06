Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 9, 2018
Rising revenues in US and Europe drive profits for Bandai Namco

Rising revenues in US and Europe drive profits for Bandai Namco

May 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
May 9, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Bandai Namco’s financial results show overall increases in sales and profit, thanks in part to rising sales in its video game sector according to the report released by the company.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, Bandai Namco saw net sales rise by 9.4 percent year-over-year to ¥‎678.3 billion (~$6.2 billion) while operating profit saw an 18.6 percent increase to ¥‎75 billion (~$683.8 million) for the 2018 fiscal year. 

The Network Entertainment segment that houses the company’s video game operations brought in the largest chunk of those overall sales, with the segment seeing ¥‎406 billion (~$3.7 billion) for the year, up from ¥‎355.6 billion (~$3.2 billion) last year, and ¥‎52.3 billion ($477 million) operating profit, up from ¥‎42 billion (~$383. million) in 2017.

Interestingly enough, the video game business was supported by a rise in sales in both the Americas and Europe while the number of individual games sold in Japan saw a slight year-over-year decrease. 

Bandai Namco released 42 new games in Japan during the 2018 fiscal year, up from 33 last year, but unit sales didn’t see much of a shift. This year, the company sold 3.9 million units in Japan, a 3 percent decrease in unit sales year-over-year. 

Meanwhile, the company released 56 games in the Americas, up from 37 last year, and saw 11 million units sold, compared to the 10.5 million of the year before. Europe, meanwhile, received 89 new titles this year, up from 44, and reported 13.9 million units sold for a 21 percent increase over last year’s numbers. 

