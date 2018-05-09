Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 9, 2018
Tencent partners with UK government's cultural and creative industries

Tencent partners with UK government's cultural and creative industries

May 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
May 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Tencent and the United Kingdom's Department for International Trade signed a deal today that will see the Chinese tech giant collaborating with british creative firms on mediums like video games, film, and television.

As reported by PC Games Insider, the partnership involves companies across the UK's cultural creative industries including the BBC, British Fashion Council, and British Tourist Authority.

In terms of game collaborations, Tencent plans on releasing a UK version of QQ Speed, a massively popular 3D mobile racing game complete with full localization.

The UK version will feature cultural elements including new game characters, background music, and character costumes. In addition, Tencent's eSports arm will work with the University of Oxford to create courses and run tournaments that will grow the eSports industry in the UK.

