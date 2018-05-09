Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 9, 2018
Blind Squirrel Games lays off staff due to financial woes

May 9, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Blind Squirrel Games, known for developing HD remasters of games like Bioshock and Borderlands, has laid off an undisclosed number of its staff today. 

This seems to be confirmed through the studio's former community manager, who wrote on Twitter that the "massive layoffs" were due to lack of funds. 

The hashtag #BlindSquirrelJobs is currently being used for former employees looking for new opportunities, and further updates to the piece will be noted above. 

