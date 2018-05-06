Video: The potential of interactive fiction

Wrongly assumed to be a "hobbyist niche", interactive fiction games have proven to captivate players through strong writing and design unique to the genre.

While mainstream games have many tools that can be utilized to evoke emotion, like camera angles and facial expressions, IF must oftentimes rely on providing the same experience without those luxuries.

In this GDC 2015 session, Choice of Games' Heather Albano provides some examples of important interactive fiction games released over the last few years (including commercial and free titles), suggesting ways that IF techniques can be adapted to other types of games.

The session also explores some successful interactive fiction titles, and developers interested in learning about the tools to create their own IF can (and should) watch Albano's full talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

