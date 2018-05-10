Nintendo shuts down debut mobile app Miitomo

Nintendo's first ever mobile app Miitomo has officially been laid to rest.

The company had already announced it would be closing down Miitomo, and as promised, the social app has now been shut down for good.

Miitomo arrived on digital shelves back in March 2016, and although the app was more of a kooky social experience than a bonafide game, its launch marked Nintendo's proper debut on the mobile scene.

The title garnered a healthy following at first, climbing to the top of the iOS free download charts in the U.S. and Japan, and amassing 1 million users in just three days,

That success was short-lived, however, and the social app began to slip down the charts not long after reaching the top.

Nintendo hasn't fully explained its decision to shut down the app, although the company recently revealed its smartphone offerings have yet to reach a "satisfactory profit point."