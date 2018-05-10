Fortnite mobile has earned $50M in under two months

Fortnite has reached another major revenue milestone on mobile, with the battle royale effort having now pulled in $50 million since launching on March 15.

According to analytics outfit Sensor Tower, Epic Games' popular shooter was nudged past the $50 million mark following the launch of the game's fourth season of content.

Player spending reportedly increased by 293 percent on May 1 after a significant number of people decided to fork out $10 for the Season 4 Battle Pass, which unlocks additional content and challenges during the season ahead.

The title had already managed to surpass $25 million in revenue during its first 30 days, despite being an invite-only affair for roughly half of that time.

Sensor Tower believes Epic's approach to monetizing, which includes rolling out limited-time content such as character skins, is proving more lucrative than the loot box model, with Fortnite players spending an average of $1 million per day so far.

"[Fortnite's] approach is proving to be significantly more lucrative than the aforementioned loot box model used in the game’s largest rival, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," explained the firm.

"Battlegrounds mobile only earned about 20 percent of Fortnite’s first week revenue during its initial seven days with in-app purchases, despite its significantly larger global player base on iOS."