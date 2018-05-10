Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
May 10, 2018
Nexon doubles revenue in US following Pixelberry acquisition

May 10, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Nexon published its latest financial results earlier today, showing an overall increase in profits due to steady sales of popular mobile titles in North America, China, and Korea.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, Nexon earned ¥90.5 billion (~$825 million) in revenue, up 21 percent over the past fiscal year, and saw net income increase by 134 percent year-over-year to ¥46.6 billion (~$425 million).

In North America revenues increased 155 percent to ¥5.4 billion (~$49 million) year-over-year, thanks to contributions from Choices: Stories You Play, a mobile game developed by Pixelberry Studios, which Nexon acquired last quarter. 

The company experienced revenue growth in China as well, after releasing content updates and item sales for its online PC game Dungeon&Fighter during Lunar New Year. However Korea saw a growth in revenue up 21 percent to ¥81.8 billion (~$745 million), driven by sales of mobile titles like OVERHIT, AxE, Yulhyulgangho M, and Durango: Wild Lands.

"We have multiple titles launching in Korea such as EA Sports FIFA Online 4, ten mobile titles in Japan including Overhit and Gigant Shock in 2018, and Durango: Wild Lands, Darkness Rises and MapleStory M for international services," says Nexon CEO Owen Mahoney in regard to Nexon's next steps. 

