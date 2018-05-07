Weekly Jobs Roundup: Seismic Games, Telltale, and more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is in the middle of an ambitious technological transformation and is looking for leaders to take ownership over developing and driving its new technology stack. As such, the studio is seeking an Audio Software Engineer to work closely with Telltale's audio design team to improve workflows, improve existing technologies, build new features, and more.

Location: San Rafael, California

Starfall is looking for a Senior Game Designer to create concepts and themes that engage children and encourage them to learn through play. The company is looking for a developer with a history of proven leadership and management abilities, the ability to create games that inspire and motivate children to meet educational standards, and familiarity with animation methods targeted to desktop browser and mobile platforms.

Location: Los Angeles, California

Seismic Games is looking to bolster its art department by hiring a Sr. UI Artist. The team is looking for someone with the ability to create and execute UI art assets consistent with its visual style and to identify priorities and gaps in current designs and contribute/iterate creative solutions. This role requires expert knowledge of Photoshop and/or Illustrator and at least four years of experience in games as a UI Artist.

Location: Stanford, California

The Sanford School of Medicine's Das Lab is looking for an engineer to help rebuild the system behind its citizen science game Eterna. The developer’s primary focus will be development of all server-side logic and ensuring high performance and responsiveness to requests from the front-end. Additionally, a dev in this role will also be responsible for integrating front-end elements, including puzzle solver applets and user interface, and database elements built by other team members into the application.

Location: Dallas, Texas

PeopleFun is seeking a multitalented Art Director to be the creative visionary for its casual word games. In this role, you’ll draw from a background of diverse styles to create a vision for each of its mobile gaming releases, translate game concepts into fully realized games, and lead the marketing, graphic, and art design teams in creative and visual aspects of game art production.