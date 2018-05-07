Konami breaks profit records thanks to domestic mobile market

Konami published its latest financial results earlier today, showing a record-breaking increase in revenue thanks to strong sales from its digital entertainment business.

For the full fiscal year ending March 31, Konami earned ¥239.5 billion (~$2.19 billion) in revenue, up 4.2 percent year over year and saw a recording-breaking operating profits increase of ¥45.2 billion (~$413 million), up 24.3 percent, surpassing the record set in 2012.

The bulk of Konami's revenue continues to come from digital entertainment with ¥120.3 billion (~$1.1 billion) total revenue, up 13.9 percent year over year.

The company seems to be focusing on its domestic mobile games market, having released Tokimeki Idol and Quiz Magic Academy Lost Fantarium since last quarter.

In addition, mobile titles Jikkyou Pawafuru Puryoyakyu, Professional Baseball Spirits A (Ace) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links have continued to perform well in Japan.

Interestingly, on the console release side, Metal Gear Survive launched in the final quarter of the fiscal year but the report gave no indication as to how well it performed.

As for the future, Konami expects to see an overall growth to an operating profit of ¥50 billion (~$457 million), with digital entertainment anticipated to bring in ¥125 billion (~$1.14 billion) in overall revenue.